Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson

Melissa Swenson, communications security account manager with the 36th Communications Squadron, signs a jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug 10, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Allison Martin)

