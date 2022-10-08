Melissa Swenson, communications security account manager with the Communications Squadron, works on the computer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug 10, 2022. Swenson provides secure communication capabilities through cryptographic equipment and encryption codes for 26 COMSEC accounts, supporting 4,900 users. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Allison)

Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 Photo ID: 7373571 This work, Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin