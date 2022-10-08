Melissa Swenson, communications security account manager with the Communications Squadron, works on the computer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug 10, 2022. Swenson provides secure communication capabilities through cryptographic equipment and encryption codes for 26 COMSEC accounts, supporting 4,900 users. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Allison)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 00:01
|Photo ID:
|7373571
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-PX509-842
|Resolution:
|5706x3809
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT