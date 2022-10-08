Photo By Airman 1st Class Allison Martin | Melissa Swenson, a communications security account manager with the 36th...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Allison Martin | Melissa Swenson, a communications security account manager with the 36th Communications Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon Jr., chief select with the 36th Maintenance Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug 10, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Allison Martin) see less | View Image Page

Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- Melissa Swenson, a communications security account manager with the 36th Communications Squadron was recognized as the 36th Wing's Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug 10, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted,

officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on

achieving Team Andersen's Mission, Vision and Priorities.

Swenson has been able to utilize her expertise learned after 22 years of

service in the Air Force to completely overhaul the 36th Wing's COMSEC program. This program supports 31 organizations, 112 communications and secure voice responsible officers with direct contributions to 10,000 fixed, rotational joint and multinational forces. Additionally, Swenson was instrumental in the issuing of 207 encryption keys, providing the platform for the Department of Defenses' first non-restricted remotely piloted aircraft from Japan. She has mentored and educated the new Airmen and non-commissioned officers that she works with, developing them into Multi-Capable Airmen. With the help of her leadership her team has secured five Airmen and NCO quarterly wins, two team quarterly awards, and she was awarded the CAT II Civilian of the year for Team Andersen.

"The 36 CS is lucky to have a civilian member who's just as dedicated to the Airmen as she is to the mission, and understands the value of what is to be part of the family." said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Josue Pacheco Morales, section chief of the wing cyber security office with the 36 CS.

Not only does she make all attempts to improve the morale of her section,

but she has advanced the quality of life by consistently volunteering for the 36th Medical Group morale fundraising events to help raise $9,000 for 256 essential medical workers. She gave back to the island of Guam by helping the sister village of Tamuning/Tumon/Harmon paint power poles for better visibility at night making it safer for all the drivers and pedestrians in the area.

"Leading by example is so important because everyone around you, whether it's an Airman, NCO, Senior NCO, or even a Company Grade Officer, we all have something to learn or even improve on," said Swenson. "So when you lead by example, they are able to see what is good and what is bad through your actions, not just words."

Her dedication does not stop at base activities, she also advances one of

the 36th Wing's priorities to cultivate regional and local partnerships by

volunteering and recruiting service members for last year's Operation Christmas Drop to support our neighboring islands. She also supported Guam's Inaugural Wreaths Across America event at Guam's Veteran Cemetery by helping to beautify 115 graves of fallen American-Chamorro heroes.

The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen's history. Operation

Linebacker II took place on Dec 18, 1972, and was the largest number of

heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a "Linebacker" football

jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.

Way to go, Swenson!