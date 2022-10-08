Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson [Image 2 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Melissa Swenson, a communications security account manager with the 36th Communications Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon Jr., chief select with the 36th Maintenance Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug 10, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Allison Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 00:01
    Photo ID: 7373572
    VIRIN: 220810-F-PX509-940
    Resolution: 5113x3658
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson
    Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson
    Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson
    Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: Melissa Swenson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Linebacker of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT