The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform aerial maneuvers during the Wings over Warren Air Show, July 27, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The demonstration team has been performing since 1953 after their very first public appearance in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 13:40 Photo ID: 7372692 VIRIN: 220726-F-SE585-3345 Resolution: 5412x3601 Size: 1.21 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds soar over Warren [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.