220726-F-SE585-2702-2

The Air Force Thunderbirds perform one of their aerial maneuvers during the Wings over Warren airshow, July 27, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Throughout the airshow, the pilots demonstrated their own talent as well as the power of the U.S. Air Force through precision aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

