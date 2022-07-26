220726-F-SE585-2702-2

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cross paths in the sky during the Wings over Warren Air Show, July 27, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The demonstration team performs precision aerial maneuvers to showcase the power of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

Date Taken: 07.26.2022
Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US