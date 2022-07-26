Six Air Force Thunderbird jets fly through the sky, July 27, 2022, on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The Thunderbirds fly the F-16C, a single engine fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 13:40
|Photo ID:
|7372690
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-SE585-3169
|Resolution:
|3826x2546
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds soar over Warren [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS
