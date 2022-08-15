Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, of New Mexico, receives a brief from Col. Nicholas Pederson, 49th Wing vice commander, on the production of an MQ-9 campus on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 15, 2022. The 49th Wing builds the backbone of combat airpower by training combat-ready MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

