Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, of New Mexico, receives a brief from Col. Nicholas Pederson, 49th Wing vice commander, on the production of an MQ-9 campus on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 15, 2022. The 49th Wing builds the backbone of combat airpower by training combat-ready MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7372445
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-TY635-1104
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
