Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman

Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, greets Sen. Ben Ray Lujan as he arrives at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 15, 2022. Lujan visited Holloman to learn about the 49th Wing and mission partner operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
