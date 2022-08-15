Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, of New Mexico, is given a briefing from Col. Darren Wees, 704th Test Group commander, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 15 2022.

The 704th Test Group’s mission is to operate world-class test facilities for high speed sled track testing, navigation and guidance system testing, radar signature measurements and weapons systems flight testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

Date Taken: 08.15.2022
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
by A1C Antonio Salfran