    Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman [Image 2 of 5]

    Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, of New Mexico, is given a briefing from Col. Darren Wees, 704th Test Group commander, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 15 2022.
    The 704th Test Group’s mission is to operate world-class test facilities for high speed sled track testing, navigation and guidance system testing, radar signature measurements and weapons systems flight testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 12:12
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico.
    Holloman
    Senator Lujan

