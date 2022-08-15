Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, of New Mexico, speaks with Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, upon arrival to the Holloman High Speed Test Track on Holloman Air force Base, New Mexico, August 15, 2022. HHSTT is the world’s premier rocket sled test track. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7372443
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-TY635-1078
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator Ben Ray Lujan visits Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT