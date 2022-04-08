28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik

Mehmet Birbiri (left), 39th Air Base Wings Public Affairs host nation advisor, and Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force director of PA, pose for a photo during a visit at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 4, 2022. Early in his Air Force career, Ryder was stationed at Incirlik from 1994 to 1996, where he first met Mehmet, who has been working as the PA host nation advisor at Incirlik for about 45 years. The plaque behind Ryder and Mehmet symbolizes the PA career field badge and was a project they completed during Ryder’s time at Incirlik as a lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

