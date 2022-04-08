Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik [Image 7 of 9]

    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Mehmet Birbiri (left), 39th Air Base Wings Public Affairs host nation advisor, and Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force director of PA, pose for a photo during a visit at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 4, 2022. Early in his Air Force career, Ryder was stationed at Incirlik from 1994 to 1996, where he first met Mehmet, who has been working as the PA host nation advisor at Incirlik for about 45 years. The plaque behind Ryder and Mehmet symbolizes the PA career field badge and was a project they completed during Ryder’s time at Incirlik as a lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7371846
    VIRIN: 220804-F-DR389-1253
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik
    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    SAF/PA
    Air Force Public Affairs
    Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT