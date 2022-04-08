Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik [Image 1 of 9]

    28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force director of public affairs, listens to a briefing in the Spanish Patriot Unit Conference Room during a visit on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 4, 2022. Ryder and Col. Robert Firman, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa director of PA, visited Incirlik AB to meet with 39th Air Base Wing leaders, PA and American Forces Network personnel and to learn about the wing’s current operations and what they can do at Department of the Air Force and USAFE-AFAFRICA PA levels to support the 39th ABW’s success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7371840
    VIRIN: 220804-F-DR389-1039
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    SAF/PA
    Air Force Public Affairs
    Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder

