28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik

Spanish Army Lt. Col. Sergio Martín Gallego (left), Spanish Patriot Unit commander, briefs U.S. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder (center), Office of the Secretary of the Air Force director of public affairs, about the Spanish Patriot Unit’s capabilities at the Spanish Battery Compound during a visit on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 4, 2022. Ryder and Col. Robert Firman, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa director of PA, visited Incirlik AB to meet with 39th Air Base Wing leaders, PA and American Forces Network personnel and to learn about the wing’s current operations and what they can do at Department of the Air Force and USAFE-AFAFRICA PA levels to support the 39th ABW’s success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

