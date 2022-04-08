28 years later, SAF/PA returns to Incirlik

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder (left), Office of the Secretary of the Air Force director of public affairs, and Col. Robert Firman (left center), U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa director of PA, meet with Col. Kevin McCaskey (right center), 39th Air Base Wing vice commander, and Col. Calvin Powell, 39th ABW commander, during a visit at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 4, 2022. Ryder and Firman visited Incirlik AB to meet with 39th Air Base Wing leaders, PA and American Forces Network personnel and to learn about the wing’s current operations and what they can do at Department of the Air Force and USAFE-AFAFRICA PA levels to support the 39th ABW’s success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

