Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022

U.S. Air Force Lt. Vickie Vue, a clinical nurse with the 10th Air Force, 301st Medical Squadron, trains military medical personnel how to use an oxygen tank during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 15, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

