    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 8 of 13]

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022

    WISE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mi Jung Herren, a dental technician with the 301st Fighter Wing, 301st Medical Detachment, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Griego, a dental technician with the Rhode Island Medical Readiness Command, take a patient’s dental X-ray photograph during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022, at Wise, Va., on Aug. 15, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 19:46
    Photo ID: 7371623
    VIRIN: 220815-F-DV652-1017
    Resolution: 4743x3162
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: WISE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    AFRC
    JBMDL
    514 AMW
    AppalachianCare

