U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mi Jung Herren, a dental technician with the 301st Fighter Wing, 301st Medical Detachment, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Griego, a dental technician with the Rhode Island Medical Readiness Command, take a patient’s dental X-ray photograph during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022, at Wise, Va., on Aug. 15, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 19:46 Photo ID: 7371623 VIRIN: 220815-F-DV652-1017 Resolution: 4743x3162 Size: 8.98 MB Location: WISE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.