Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zane Smith, an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 445th Airlift Wing, 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, measures a patient’s eyesight during Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 15, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

