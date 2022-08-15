U.S. Army soldiers of the 146th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 1171st Medical Company Area Support strap down a roleplaying patient on a litter to take him into a Humvee 2-CT Ambulance during their mass casualty simulation at exercise Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that tests their ability to rapidly deploy and provide timely support in a decisive action environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 19:16
|Photo ID:
|7371591
|VIRIN:
|220815-Z-VL138-1015
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1171st Medical Company Area Support Strap Down a Roleplaying Patient During Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT