    1171st Medical Company Area Support Lift a Roleplaying Patient Into a Humvee 2-CT Ambulance During Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 11 of 15]

    1171st Medical Company Area Support Lift a Roleplaying Patient Into a Humvee 2-CT Ambulance During Northern Strike 22-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army soldiers of the 146th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 1171st Medical Company Area Support lift a roleplaying patient on a litter into a Humvee 2-CT Ambulance during a mass casualty simulation at exercise Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that tests their ability to rapidly deploy and provide timely support in a decisive action environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike 22

