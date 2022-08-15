1171st Medical Company Area Support Lift a Roleplaying Patient onto a Litter During Northern Strike 22-2

U.S. Army soldiers apart of the 146th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 1171st Medical Company Area Support lift a roleplaying patient onto a litter to take him into a Humvee 2-CT Ambulance during their mass casualty simulation at exercise Northern Strike 22-2 in Grayling, Mich., Aug. 13, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge approximately 7,400 service members with multiple forms of training that tests their ability to rapidly deploy and provide timely support in a decisive action environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler)

