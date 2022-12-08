Benjamin St-Juste, Washington Commanders football team cornerback, signs a football for a service member’s family during the meet and greet at the conclusion of their practice at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 12, 2022. The visit showed the appreciation that the Washington Commanders have for the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7371404
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-TO640-1140
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT