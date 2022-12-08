Benjamin St-Juste, Washington Commanders football team cornerback, signs a football for a service member’s family during the meet and greet at the conclusion of their practice at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 12, 2022. The visit showed the appreciation that the Washington Commanders have for the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 17:52 Photo ID: 7371404 VIRIN: 220812-F-TO640-1140 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.