Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews

    Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews

    Photo By Airman Essence Myricks | Benjamin St-Juste, Washington Commanders football team cornerback, signs a football...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Story by Airman Essence Myricks 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    ANDREWS, Md. – The Washington Commanders football team visited Joint Base Andrews today for a pre-season practice that served to show their appreciation for the United States Armed Forces.

    The Commanders performed the practice demonstration on the artificial turf track by the Military Personnel Flight field. It included showing plays and drills used during their games. To wrap up the event, the players signed autographs, took photos, and conversed with the crowd.

    “Both the Washington Commanders’ organization as well as our military are steeped in very fundamental, cultural dynamics that we share,” said Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander. “Fit to fight, being committed to each other as a team, and working together, community-wide, to make things better for America.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 17:52
    Story ID: 427306
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews, by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews
    Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews
    Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    JBA
    3NOX6
    316th Wing Public Affairs
    316 WG
    Essence Myricks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT