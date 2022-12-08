ANDREWS, Md. – The Washington Commanders football team visited Joint Base Andrews today for a pre-season practice that served to show their appreciation for the United States Armed Forces.
The Commanders performed the practice demonstration on the artificial turf track by the Military Personnel Flight field. It included showing plays and drills used during their games. To wrap up the event, the players signed autographs, took photos, and conversed with the crowd.
“Both the Washington Commanders’ organization as well as our military are steeped in very fundamental, cultural dynamics that we share,” said Col. Todd Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander. “Fit to fight, being committed to each other as a team, and working together, community-wide, to make things better for America.”
This work, Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews, by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS
