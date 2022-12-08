The Washington Commanders football team demonstrates various plays used in their games as service members and families watch at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 12, 2022. The visit showed the appreciation that the Washington Commanders have for the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7371401
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-TO640-1102
|Resolution:
|8085x5390
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT