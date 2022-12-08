Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews [Image 2 of 3]

    Washington Commanders visit Joint Base Andrews

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman Essence Myricks 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    The Washington Commanders football team demonstrates various plays used in their games as service members and families watch at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 12, 2022. The visit showed the appreciation that the Washington Commanders have for the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 17:52
    Air Force
    JBA
    3NOX6
    316th Wing Public Affairs
    316 WG
    Essence Myricks

