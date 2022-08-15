JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB

220815-N-PC620-0150

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio Aug. 15, 2022 — Joint Task Force Civil Support commanding general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Van, right, talks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Philip Lopez, left, the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team (AFRAT) deputy team chief during a visit with the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Air Force Radiation Assessment Team (AFRAT) on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 15, 2022. AFRAT relies on training and technology to keep responding DOD personnel safe during a radiologic or nuclear emergency. JTF-CS conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response and all-hazards Defense Support to Civil Authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

