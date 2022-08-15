Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 4 of 7]

    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    220815-N-PC620-0153
    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio Aug. 15, 2022 — Joint Task Force Civil Support commanding general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Van, right, listens as U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mateo Espenoza, a bio environmental engineer assigned to the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team, describes the unit’s ability to process field samples to detect specific radiological isotopes in the event of a nuclear incident response, Aug. 15, 2022. AFRAT relies on training and technology to keep responding DOD personnel safe during a radiologic or nuclear emergency. JTF-CS conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response and all- hazards Defense Support to Civil Authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7371328
    VIRIN: 220815-N-PC620-0153
    Resolution: 5509x3935
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    USAFSAM
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    AFRAT
    Air Force Radiation Assessment Team

