JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio Aug. 15, 2022 — Joint Task Force Civil Support J3 operations officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Grasso, left, listens in as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Vivien Miller, the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team (AFRAT) team chief gives a brief detailing the unit’s capabilities during a visit with the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine AFRAT on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 15, 2022. AFRAT relies on training and technology to keep responding DOD personnel safe during a radiologic or nuclear emergency. JTF-CS conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response and all-hazards Defense Support to Civil Authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

