Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 1 of 7]

    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    220815-N-PC620-0149
    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio Aug. 15, 2022 — Joint Task Force Civil Support J3 operations officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Grasso, left, listens in as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Vivien Miller, the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team (AFRAT) team chief gives a brief detailing the unit’s capabilities during a visit with the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine AFRAT on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aug. 15, 2022. AFRAT relies on training and technology to keep responding DOD personnel safe during a radiologic or nuclear emergency. JTF-CS conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response and all-hazards Defense Support to Civil Authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7371324
    VIRIN: 220815-N-PC620-0149
    Resolution: 6230x4153
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB
    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB
    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB
    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB
    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB
    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB
    JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    USAFSAM
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    AFRAT
    Air Force Radiation Assessment Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT