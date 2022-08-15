JTF-CS Commander Meets with Air Force Radiation Assessment Team on Wright-Patterson AFB

220815-N-PC620-0151

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio Aug. 15, 2022 — Joint Task Force Civil Support commanding general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Van, left, listens as U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mateo Espenoza, a member of the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team, describes the unit’s ability to distribute and measure dosimeters in the event of a nuclear incident response, Aug. 15, 2022. AFRAT relies on training and technology to Defense Support to Civil Authorities keep responding DOD personnel safe during a radiologic or nuclear emergency. JTF-CS conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response and all-hazards Defense Support to Civil Authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

