33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, takes off at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2022. Nomads with the 33rd FW traveled to Volk Field to participate in exercise Northern Lightning, a joint training exercise emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full-spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

Date Taken: 08.12.2022