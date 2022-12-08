A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, prepares to take off on a training mission during exercise Northern Lightning at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2022. Nomads will integrate with 4th- and 5th-generation assets from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air National Guard during the tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating today’s air battlespace. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
This work, 33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
