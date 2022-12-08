U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Green, an F-35A Lightning II instructor pilot with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, prepares for a flight at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2022. Nomads with the 33rd FW traveled to Volk Field to participate in exercise Northern Lightning to enhance the Agile Combat Employment concept and help build combat-credible Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7370562
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-NY200-1050
|Resolution:
|5424x3609
|Size:
|634.9 KB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
