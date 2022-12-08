Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022 [Image 7 of 9]

    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, takes off at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 10, 2022. Nomads with the 33rd FW traveled to Volk Field to participate in exercise Northern Lightning, a joint training exercise emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full-spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:29
    Photo ID: 7370567
    VIRIN: 220814-F-NY200-1272
    Resolution: 3446x2293
    Size: 634.47 KB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Sebero, 58th FS briefs Madison Guard leadership
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022
    33rd FW Flightline Operations, Northern Lightning 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)

    TAGS

    Volk Field
    F-35 Lightning II
    58th Fighter Squadron
    33rd Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    northernlightning22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT