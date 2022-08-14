Gen. Edward Daly Visits Camp Kościuszko

Senior leaders take a group photo during a visit to V Corps’ Forward Deployed Headquarters at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, 14 August 2022. During the visit, several senior leaders briefed Gen. Edward Daly, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, regarding V Corps’ current operations and support needs.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 05:45
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
