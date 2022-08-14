Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Edward Daly Visits Camp Kościuszko [Image 4 of 5]

    Gen. Edward Daly Visits Camp Kościuszko

    POZNAN, POLAND

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Senior leaders take a group photo during a visit to V Corps’ Forward Deployed Headquarters at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, 14 August 2022. During the visit, several senior leaders briefed Gen. Edward Daly, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, regarding V Corps’ current operations and support needs.

