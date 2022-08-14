Gen. Edward Daly Visits Camp Kościuszko

Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, Deputy Commanding General of V Corps, shares information during a briefing to Gen. Edward Daly, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, during his visit to V Corps’ Forward Deployed Headquarters at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, 14 August 2022. The visit and the briefing allowed V Corps senior leaders the opportunity to discuss V Corps’ current operations and support needs.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 05:45
|Photo ID:
|7369916
|VIRIN:
|220814-A-BY519-3311
|Resolution:
|5205x3365
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
