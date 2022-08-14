Gen. Edward Daly Visits Camp Kościuszko

Mr. Tommy Mize, Director, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, shares information during a briefing to Gen. Edward Daly, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, during his visit to V Corps’ Forward Deployed Headquarters at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, 14 August 2022. The visit and the briefing allowed V Corps senior leaders the opportunity to discuss V Corps’ current operations and support needs.

