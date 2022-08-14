Gen. Edward Daly Visits Camp Kościuszko

Gen. Edward Daly, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, interacts with senior leaders during a visit to V Corps’ Forward Deployed Headquarters at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, 14 August 2022. During the visit, Daly received several briefs regarding V Corps’ current operations and support needs.

