Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim hosted U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s top leader at the battalion headquarters, Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, in Mannheim, Germany, Aug. 12. The commanding general of ASC, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, was greeting by leaders from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and AFSBn-Mannheim at the APS-2 worksite and given an operations and capabilities briefing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 03:09 Photo ID: 7369854 VIRIN: 220815-A-SM279-353 Resolution: 3592x2377 Size: 1.65 MB Location: MANNHEIM, DE Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.