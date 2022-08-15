Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 1 of 3]

    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, GERMANY

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Lt. Col. Brian Astwood, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, is jubilant with operational information he received during the U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general’s visit to his battalion headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, Aug. 12. Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson took time out of his travel schedule in Europe to visit AFSBn-Mannheim, providing top-level sage advice and direction to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and the battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 03:09
    Photo ID: 7369852
    VIRIN: 220815-A-SM279-225
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, DE 
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim
    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim
    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT