ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim

Army Lt. Col. Brian Astwood, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, is jubilant with operational information he received during the U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general’s visit to his battalion headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, Aug. 12. Army Maj. Gen. David Wilson took time out of his travel schedule in Europe to visit AFSBn-Mannheim, providing top-level sage advice and direction to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and the battalion.

