The command teams of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim pose for a group photo with Maj. Gen. David Wilson at the battalion headquarters, Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, in Mannheim, Germany, Aug. 12. The U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general was given an operations and capabilities briefing by the battalion command team and senior staff officers during his visit.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 03:09 Photo ID: 7369853 VIRIN: 220815-A-SM279-287 Resolution: 4032x2729 Size: 2.12 MB Location: MANNHEIM, DE Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.