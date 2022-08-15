Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim [Image 2 of 3]

    ASC top leader provides sage advice, direction during visit to APS-2 site in Mannheim

    MANNHEIM, GERMANY

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The command teams of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim pose for a group photo with Maj. Gen. David Wilson at the battalion headquarters, Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, in Mannheim, Germany, Aug. 12. The U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general was given an operations and capabilities briefing by the battalion command team and senior staff officers during his visit.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

