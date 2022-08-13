Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines at the Museum [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines at the Museum

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Steele, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, shakes hands with Dr. Norman Cramp, Darwin Military Museum director, to thank him for inviting the Marines to the annual Darwin Military Muster in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 13, 2022. The Muster was held at the Darwin Military Museum to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Australia’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 02:11
    Photo ID: 7369815
    VIRIN: 220813-M-VN506-1065
    Resolution: 6259x4173
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines at the Museum [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines at the Museum
    Marines at the Museum
    Marines at the Museum
    Marines at the Museum
    Marines at the Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engagement
    Community
    Marines
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin
    MRF-D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT