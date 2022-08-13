Marines at the Museum

A U.S. Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, is on display at a community engagement event during the annual Darwin Military Muster in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 13, 2022. The Muster was held at the Darwin Military Museum to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Australia’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

