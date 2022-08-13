Marines at the Museum

A local child poses for a photograph in a U.S. Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a community engagement event during the annual Darwin Military Muster in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 13, 2022. The Muster was held at the Darwin Military Museum to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Australia’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

