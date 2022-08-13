Marines at the Museum

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cody Mclean (right), an intelligence specialist with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, speaks with Royal Australian Navy Capt. Moses Raudino, the commanding officer of Her Majesty's Australian Ship Coonawarra, during a community engagement event during the annual Darwin Military Muster in Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 13, 2022. The Muster was held at the Darwin Military Museum to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Australia’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

