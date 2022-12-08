Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan prior to the Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan prior to the Change of Command

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General United States Army Reserve Command, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos, outgoing commander of the 84th Training Command and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan, incoming commander, exchange pleasantries prior to the official welcome for the 84th TC Change of Command ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 18:30
    Photo ID: 7368510
    VIRIN: 220812-A-UC014-1006
    Resolution: 4450x3390
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan prior to the Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos
    Passing of the 84th Training Command colors
    the 84th training Command Color Guard present arms
    Distinguished guests observe the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos
    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan render honors
    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan prior to the Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;Railsplitter&rdquo; Command hosts Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    TAGS

    Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General United States Army Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT