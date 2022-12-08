Brig. Gen. Edward H. Merrigan Jr., his wife Tamara and distinguished guests listen to comments by outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos during his retirement ceremony proceeding the 84th Training Command Change of Command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7368508
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-UC014-1004
|Resolution:
|5155x3392
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished guests observe the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Railsplitter” Command hosts Change of Command
