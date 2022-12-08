Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished guests observe the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos [Image 4 of 6]

    Distinguished guests observe the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Edward H. Merrigan Jr., his wife Tamara and distinguished guests listen to comments by outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos during his retirement ceremony proceeding the 84th Training Command Change of Command ceremony.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 18:30
    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos
    Passing of the 84th Training Command colors
    the 84th training Command Color Guard present arms
    Distinguished guests observe the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos
    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan render honors
    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan prior to the Change of Command

    &ldquo;Railsplitter&rdquo; Command hosts Change of Command

    #84thtrainingcommand #U.S.ArmyReserve #changeofcommand #people #readiness

