Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 18:30 Photo ID: 7368508 VIRIN: 220812-A-UC014-1004 Resolution: 5155x3392 Size: 2.21 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Distinguished guests observe the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.