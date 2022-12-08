Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 18:30 Photo ID: 7368506 VIRIN: 220812-A-UC014-1002 Resolution: 2631x2267 Size: 1.17 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Passing of the 84th Training Command colors [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.