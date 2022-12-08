Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos [Image 1 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General United States Army Reserve Command, receives the colors of the 84th Training Command from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos during the Change of Command Ceremony on August 12, 2022.

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos
    Passing of the 84th Training Command colors
    the 84th training Command Color Guard present arms
    Distinguished guests observe the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos
    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan render honors
    Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos and Brig. Gen. Edwards Merrigan prior to the Change of Command

    &ldquo;Railsplitter&rdquo; Command hosts Change of Command

    #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #changofcommand #people #readiness

