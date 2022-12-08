Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General United States Army Reserve Command, receives the colors of the 84th Training Command from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos during the Change of Command Ceremony on August 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7368505
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-UC014-1001
|Resolution:
|2585x2021
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Miguel Castellanos [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Railsplitter” Command hosts Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT