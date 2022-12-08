The 29th CAB staff prepares for an air assault mission

Pfc. Jayden Redmond, radio operator, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, checks communications status before the 37th Infantry Combat Brigade's air assault during Northern Strike 22 at Camp Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 12, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

