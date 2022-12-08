Maj. David Swan, commander and UH-60 Blackhawk pilot, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot, both from the 1-230th Attack Helicopter Battalion, Tennessee Army National Guard perform preflight checks for an upcoming air assault mission as part of Northern Strike in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 12, 2022. Northern Strike ’22 brings approximately 7,400 participants from 19 states and four coalition countries to Northern Michigan to validate the readiness and interoperability of multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022, at the National All Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 10:48 Photo ID: 7368302 VIRIN: 220812-Z-KF832-1080 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 3.31 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TNARNG officers perform preflight checks before an air assault mission during Northern Strike 22 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.